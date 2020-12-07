What's happening...

AEW Dynamite “Winter Is Coming” and NXT WarGames go-home show poll results

December 7, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The December 2 AEW Dynamite produced an A grade from 64 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 18 percent of the vote.

-The December 2 NXT television show scored an A grade from 30 percent of our poll voters. B finished second with 27 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave AEW an A- grade and NXT a C- grade this time around. AEW had a world title change, revealed their working relationship with Impact Wrestling, and produced the Sting surprise all in the same night. Meanwhile, NXT delivered a mostly forgettable go-home show for the WarGames special. You can vote in our polls on NXT, Dynamite, WWE Raw, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.

