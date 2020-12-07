What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The updated lineup for the last event of the Amway Center residency

December 7, 2020

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. AJ Styles, The Miz, and John Morrison in a handicap match.

-U.S. Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Jeff Hardy in a non-title match.

-Randy Orton to visit the Firefly Funhouse.

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. This will be the last show of the company’s residency at the venue. WWE main roster shows will move to Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida beginning with Friday’s Smackdown. Join me for my live review at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.