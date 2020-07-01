NXT TV preview: The Great American Bash night one lineup (live coverage tonight)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show.

-NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Sasha Banks in a non-title match.

-Dexter Lumis vs. Roderick Strong in a strap match.

-Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae vs. Tegan Nox vs. Mia Yim in a four-way to become No. 1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Robert Stone and Aliyah in a handicap match (Ripley must join the Robert Stone brand if she loses).

-Timothy Thatcher vs. Oney Lorcan.

Powell’s POV: NXT Champion Adam Cole will face NXT North American Champion Keith Lee in a winner take all match for both belts on next Wednesday. Both episodes are scheduled to be taped today in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs tonight on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s NXT audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members every Thursday.



The Best of The Boom features Jim Ross joining Jason Powell in this May 9, 2018 discussion regarding his relationship with Vince McMahon, why Vince sticks with Roman Reigns, how Triple H has changed over the years, and more. New episodes of the Boom are typically available mid-week...

