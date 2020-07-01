AEW Dynamite preview: The Fyter Fest night one lineup

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Cody vs. Jake Hager for the TNT Championship.

-Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford for the AEW Women’s Championship.

-Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. “Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. MJF and Wardlow.

-Private Party vs. Santana and Ortiz.

Powell’s POV: Chris Jericho will be on color commentary for night one of Fyter Fest. AEW Dynamite is live tonight from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The company will tape Fyter Fest night two on Thursday. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio review each week.



