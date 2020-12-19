What's happening...

12/18 Powell’s ROH Final Battle 2020 PPV Audio Review: Rush vs. Brody King for the ROH World Championship, Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Mark Briscoe and PCO for the ROH Tag Titles, Jonathan Gresham vs. Flip Gordon for the ROH Pure Championship, Shane Taylor vs. Jay Briscoe

December 19, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the ROH Final Battle 2020 PPV: Rush vs. Brody King for the ROH World Championship, Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Mark Briscoe and PCO for the ROH Tag Titles, Jonathan Gresham vs. Flip Gordon for the ROH Pure Championship, Shane Taylor vs. Jay Briscoe, and more (45:42)…

Click here for the December 18 ROH Final Battle PPV audio review. 

