WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the Black Friday edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.141 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 1.987 million viewers. Today’s final number is down from the previous episode’s 2.326 final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown tied for first in the adults 18-49 demographic, and first overall in men 18-49 demo in Friday’s network battle. The Raw ratings are expected to be available on Wednesday morning.