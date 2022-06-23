What's happening...

NXT UK TV preview: NXT UK Tag Team Title match headlines today’s Peacock show

June 23, 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles

-Sarray vs. Nina Samuels

-Brooks Jensen, Josh Briggs, and Fallon Henley make their NXT UK debut

Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 3CT/4ET on Peacock and WWE Network internationally. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ written reviews are available on Thursday or Friday, and his members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available by Friday morning.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.