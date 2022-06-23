MLW Fusion preview: Weapons of Mass Destruction match headlines tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.
-Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger in a Weapons of Mass Destruction match
-Myron Reed vs. KC Navarro vs. Arez in a three-way for the MLW Middleweight Championship
Powell’s POV: This show was taped in May at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Fusion streams Thursdays on the MLW YouTube page and FITE TV at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. Colin McGuire is filling in for me this week. Our reviews are typically available immediately following the show or on Fridays depending on the availability of a screener. Colin will also fill in for me for this week’s MLW Fusion audio review, which will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
