NXT wrestler Adriana Rizzo suffered a major knee injury

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT wrestler Adriana Rizzo (a/k/a Anna Keefer) revealed that she suffered a major knee injury. Rizzo took to social media (see below) on Sunday to announce that she suffered a torn ACL and meniscus.

Powell’s POV: Rizzo previously ruptured her Achilles tendon early in her WWE developmental run. The timing of when she suffered the injury is unclear, but perhaps it explains why she didn’t play a role in last month’s Triple Threat match that wrapped up the D’Angelo Family storyline. Here’s wishing her the very best in her recovery.