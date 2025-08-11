Sabu documentary premiere date and details

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following press release was issued on Monday regarding the Sabu documentary.

The long-awaited definitive documentary on the hardcore wrestling icon Sabu will premiere worldwide on September 15, 2025, exclusively on Kinema, the prestige virtual cinema platform. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Joe Clarke (Headstrong), and produced by Rob Van Dam, the film delivers an unflinching, all-access portrait of the man who redefined extreme wrestling.

Following Sabu’s journey to his final match, the film traces his storied upbringing under the influence of The Sheik, through the electrifying days of ECW, to the closing chapter of his in-ring career. Along the way, Sabu reflects on his evolution as a performer and the extreme style that defined his legacy.

From personal challenges and career-threatening injuries to moments of triumph, SABU gives an unflinching look at the realities of professional wrestling, the chaos, artistry, and physical toll of a career that blurred the line between performance and sacrifice.

Watch the official trailer now: https://youtu.be/6ko9n_weW9M

Tickets & more info: https://kinema.com/films/sabu- 4gd7a

Powell’s POV: You can also view the trailer below. The pre-order rental price is listed as $5.99. It’s an affordable price and I look forward to seeing the finished product next month.