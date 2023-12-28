Shawn Spears announces his departure from AEW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Shawn Spears announced via social media that he is leaving AEW.
What a wonderful time it has been.
Thank you @AEW for allowing me to be there from the ground level. It’s been a fantastic 5 years of growth and personal development.
This is a personal choice and one that is best for me and my family at this time.
Thank you to all, staff…
— Shawn Spears™️ (@ShawnSpears) December 28, 2023
Powell’s POV: Spears was given an early push in AEW and was part of The Pinnacle faction, but he hasn’t been featured prominently in some time. It will be interesting to see where he goes from here.
He’ll probably be number “10” in the Rumble.
Ugh. I’m so over that gag.