Shawn Spears announces his departure from AEW

December 28, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Shawn Spears announced via social media that he is leaving AEW.

Powell’s POV: Spears was given an early push in AEW and was part of The Pinnacle faction, but he hasn’t been featured prominently in some time. It will be interesting to see where he goes from here.

  1. Tom December 28, 2023 @ 12:52 pm

    He’ll probably be number “10” in the Rumble.

