Shawn Spears announces his departure from AEW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Shawn Spears announced via social media that he is leaving AEW.

What a wonderful time it has been.

Thank you @AEW for allowing me to be there from the ground level. It’s been a fantastic 5 years of growth and personal development.

This is a personal choice and one that is best for me and my family at this time.

Thank you to all, staff…

— Shawn Spears™️ (@ShawnSpears) December 28, 2023