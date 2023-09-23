AEW WrestleDream lineup: The updated card for next Sunday’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event that will be held on Sunday, October 1 in Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

-Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Christian Cage vs. Darby Allin in a best of three falls match for the TNT Championship

-MJF and Adam Cole vs. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch for the ROH Tag Team Titles

-Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart for the TBS Championship

-Eddie Kingston vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the ROH Championship and NJPW Strong Openweight Championship

-Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Chris Jericho vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, and Will Ospreay

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo vs. “Best Friends” Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor in a four-way for shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles at any time

Powell’s POV: Vincent and Dutch won four-way tag team match on Rampage will earn the ROH Tag Title shot. Hopefully Cole will be able to work the match after suffering an injury while jumping off the entrance ramp on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. I will have live coverage of AEW WrestleDream along with a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).