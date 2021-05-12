What's happening...

AEW wrestler Ricky Starks reportedly fractured his neck

May 12, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW wrestler Ricky Starks suffered a fractured neck. Voices of Wrestling reported and F4Wrestling.com confirmed that Starks is expected to be sidelined for roughly three months. The injury occurred during an April 21 match against Adam Page.

Powell’s POV: The good news is that the injury is not expected to require surgery. AEW has yet to publicly address the news, while Starks expressed gratitude via social media for the support he’s received. Here’s wishing Starks the very best in his recovery.

