AEW Dynamite preview: Three title matches set for tonight’s show

May 12, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonoight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Pac vs. Orange Cassidy for a shot at the AEW World Championship at the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

-Darby Allin vs. Miro for the TNT Championship.

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Jon Moxley vs. Yuji Nagata for the IWGP U.S. Championship.

-Cody Rhodes makes an AEW Double or Nothing announcement.

-Tony Schiavone interviews Jade Cargill.

Powell’s POV: Daniels and Kazarian have vowed to split up if they lose another match as a team. Tonight’s episode was taped on Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.

