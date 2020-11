11/25 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Pac and Rey Fenix vs. The Butcher and The Blade, Hikaru Shida vs. Anna Jay for the AEW Women’s Championship, Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian, Top Flight vs. Hybrid 2, Hangman Page vs. John Silver

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Pac and Rey Fenix vs. The Butcher and The Blade, Hikaru Shida vs. Anna Jay for the AEW Women’s Championship, Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian, Top Flight vs. Hybrid 2, Hangman Page vs. John Silver, and more (33:51)…

Click here for the November 25 AEW Dynamite audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.