Happy Thanksgiving, NXT UK, Dot Net Weekly note, Miz & Mrs. reality show, Total Bellas note, WWE Raw poll results, Brian Lee, Maven

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Happy Thanksgiving. I am truly grateful for all of you who frequent the site and for our great team of Dot Net staffers. I hope you all enjoy the holiday despite the unique circumstances. Be safe, but eat way too much.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network today at 2CT/3ET. Today’s show features Trent Seven vs. A-Kid in a the finals of the NXT UK Heritage Cup tournament.

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week on Friday. We are pushing the show back a day this week due to today’s holiday. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-The Miz & Mrs. show (starring Marjo) is on USA Network tonight at 9:30CT/10:30ET. Tonight’s show is called “Miz-ter Mom” and is described as Mike juggling the kids alone while Maryse and George device a money-making scheme.

-Total Bellas has the week off due to the holiday.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a B grade majority vote from 44 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 19 percent of the vote, and C was in the mix with 18 percent. I gave the show a B- grade and enjoyed the added stakes created by the qualifying matches for next week’s Triple Threat match for a shot at the WWE Championship.

Birthdays and Notables

-Brian Lee is 54.

-Maven Huffman is 44.