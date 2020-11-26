NXT TV preview: Match announced for the WarGames go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Raquel Gonzalez vs. Shotzi Blackheart for the WarGames advantage.

Powell’s POV: It was not made clear whether this will be a ladder match or a standard match. I am surprised that NXT didn’t announce a loaded lineup for next week given that Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite will feature the big Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega match for the AEW Championship. Join John Moore for his live review of NXT every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available for Dot Net Members.