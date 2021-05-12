NXT TV preview: NXT North American Championship cage match headlines Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.
-Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed in a steel cage match for the NXT North American Championship.
-Zoey Stark vs. Toni Storm.
Powell’s POV: NXT is loading up the May 25 edition with Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor for the NXT Championship, and the in-ring debut of Franky Monet (f/k/a Taya Valkyrie). Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.
