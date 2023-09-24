Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode three results: Vetter’s review of Calvin Tankman vs. Xavier Walker for the Crown of Glory Title, Vert Vixen vs. Tootie Lynn, Dak Draper vs. Marcus Muncherson

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode three

Premiered September 21, 2023 via YouTube.com

Taped July 30 in St. Louis, Missouri at Casa Loma Ballroom



This St. Louis-based promotion recorded these matches in July. Reed Duffy provided solo commentary.

1. Dak Draper defeated Marcus Muncherson at 6:46. Duffy said ROH alum Draper is now an 11-year ring veteran. Marcus is a Black man and he’s a bit heavier. Both are about 6’4″ so you got some big guys in the ring. Marcus hit a bodyslam at 3:00. (Duffy mentioned a recent college football story that tells me he’s recorded this commentary in the past week.) Draper hit a top-rope twisting elbow strike. Dak picked him up but they did the Hogan-Andre spot, with Muncherson falling on him and getting a nearfall at 5:00.

Marcus hit a Stinger Splash and a gutwrench suplex for a nearfall, then a Mark Henry-style splash for a nearfall. Draper got Marcus on his shoulders, flipped him forward to the mat, and scored the pin. Solid brawl.

2. Tootie Lynn defeated Vert Vixen at 8:04. Vixen has purple hair today and she’s a top 5 female indy talent. Tootie, a Black woman, has appeared on NWA TV several times and they appear to be roughly the same size. Vixen hit a hard kick for a nearfall at 2:00. She nailed a running knee for a nearfall. Tootie hit a running elbow in the corner and she repeatedly stomped on Vixen at 6:30. Vixen hit a Cody-style springboard spin kick for a believable nearfall. Vixen hit a modified Blue Thunder Bomb for a believable nearfall. Tootie hit a spin kick to the head and a running knee for the clean pin! Good match.

3. Calvin Tankman defeated Xavier Walker to retain the Crown of Glory Title at 19:42. Xavier also is quite tall, maybe 6’5″ or 6’6″ — I recall thinking he appears taller than Dak, who is a legit 6’4″, and he wore LA Lakers purple-and-yellow trunks. Xavier hit a clothesline early on, then a second one that sent Tankman over the top rope to the floor at 1:00. They brawled on the floor, with Tankman slamming Xavier back-first against the guardrail. Tankman rolled in the ring and arrogantly laid down, while the ref began counting out Xavier, but Waker rolled back into the ring at 4:00 to avoid the count-out. Tankman immediately hit some chops and remained in control. He hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 6:00.

Walker fired back with some chops, but Tankman remained in charge. The ref got bumped at 9:30. Walker hit a punch and got a visual pin but we didn’t have a ref! A couple of heels jumped in the ring and beat up on Walker, and commentator Reed Duffy was livid. They fought on the ropes in the corner. Walker hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall at 14:00. Xavier hit a DDT and they were both down. Xavier hit a chokeslam for a nearfall at 16:00. Someone tried to interfere so the referee finally ejected all of them. However, Tankman nailed Xavier in the face with a title belt for a believable nearfall, and this crowd was really loud now.

Walker hit a stiff punch, but Tankman rolled to the floor, with Reed Duffy shouting that he can’t lose the title on the floor. Suddenly, Dak Draper appeared at ringside and attacked Xavier at 19:00! They brawled on the floor, before Walker rolled into the ring. Tankman hit a Pounce that sent Xavier flying. Tankman immediately nailed the Rikishi Driver piledriver for the pin. That was a good brawl. While I never thought Tankman was losing here, Xavier got in a lot of good-looking offense.

* In a backstage promo, an interviewer asked Tankman, “What’s next for Calvin Tankman?” Tankman said he wants a real challenge.. and he challenged Tootie! Well that’s ridiculous… he’s more than twice her size. But of course, it fits with his heel persona…

Final Thoughts: Another decent episode. I do wish the lighting was a bit better, but the wrestling is solid, and anyone who has watched the first three episodes has a good sense of the top tier on this roster. Next week’s episode will feature the tag champs PME in action.