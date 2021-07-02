Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches for Thursday’s television show.
-Kenny Omega vs. Sami Callihan contract signing for their Impact World Championship match at Slammiversary.
-Rosemary and Havok vs. Kimber Lee and Susan to become No. 1 contenders to the Knockouts Tag Titles.
-Jake Something vs. Brian Myers (the winner must call the other man “professional”).
Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings at 9CT/10ET and will focus on the best of Kurt Angle vs. Samoa Joe. AXS will also air Bound For Glory 2016 at 2CT/3ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available shortly after the episodes air. My Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews are available every Friday.
