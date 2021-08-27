08/27 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack in a non-title match, Sami Callihan vs. Chris Sabin, Chris Bey vs. David Finlay, Taylor Wilde vs. Madison Rayne, Tenille Dashwood, and Kaleb in a handicap match

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack in a non-title match, Sami Callihan vs. Chris Sabin, Chris Bey vs. David Finlay, Taylor Wilde vs. Madison Rayne, Tenille Dashwood, and Kaleb in a handicap match, and more (14:32)…

Click here for the August 27 Impact Wrestling audio review.

