Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, BTI match, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

August 27, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Ace Austin vs. Tommy Dreamer (if Dreamer wins he will be added to the Impact World Championship match at Victory Road).

-Josh Alexander issues an open challenge to any former X Division Champion to face him for the X Division Title.

-Rohit Raju and Shera vs. Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green.

-Taylor Wilde, Jordynne Grace, and Rachael Ellering vs. Madison Rayne, Tenille Dashwood, and Kaleb.

Impact Wrestling Hits Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET and will feature John Skyler vs. Jake Something. Thursday’s “Impact In 60” nostalgia show will focus on the best of Killer Kross at 9CT/10ET. AXS will also air Bound For Glory 2019 on Thursday afternoon at 2CT/3ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.

