NXT TV preview: Title match and a No. 1 contenders match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show.

-Damian Priest vs. Dexter Lumis for the NXT North American Championship

-Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish for a shot at the NXT Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: The advertising for this episode was built around Lumis, Ember Moon, and Toni Storm. Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs tonight on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s NXT audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members every Thursday.



