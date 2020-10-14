10/14 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of Damian Priest vs. Dexter Lumis for the NXT North American Title, Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch for an NXT Tag Title shot, Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae for an NXT Women’s Title match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Taped in Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE PC)

Aired October 14, 2020 on USA Network

Highlights from last week’s NXT show aired…

Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, and Beth Phoenix were on commentary. Vic Joseph checked in from the crow’s nest, but Wade Barrett was at the table so he was also on-site…

Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish made their entrance to start the show. O’Reilly took a mic and noted that he’s still out for one more week, but he’d be fine. O’Reilly then talked about how someone put Ridge Holland up to attacking Adam Cole. O’Reilly then hyped up Fish and Strong potentially becoming Tag Team champions again…

1. “Undisputed Era” Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish (w/Kyle O’Reilly) vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to become number one contenders to the NXT Tag Team Championship. Strong and Lorcan started off the match with chain wrestling. Lorcan managed to take advantage of Strong with Joint Manipulation. Fish and Burch managed to tag in with Burch having the upper hand with European Uppercuts. Lorcan tagged in. Lorcan and Burch double suplexed Strong onto the prone body of Fish. Lorcan cut the ring in half on Fish. Fish managed to get a blind tag to Strong. Strong backdropped Lorcan and Burch heading into picture-in-picture. Fandango and Tyler Breeze were shown watching the match from crowd.[c]

Fish and Strong traded tags to keep Lorcan isolated from his partner. Lorcan used boots to shove away Strong. Fish crash and burned on a headbutt dive. Lorcan got the hot tag on Burch. Burch cleaned house. Burch hit Strong with a pop up bomb for a two count. Fish tagged in and hit Burch with a Samoan Drop. Burch fended off both UE member and hit both of them with a missile shotgun dropkick. Lorcan hit both opponents with a running blockbuster. Burch locked Strong in a crossface and Lorcan locked Fish in a half crab.

UE escaped, but Burch hit Strong with a lariat. Fish was dumped to ringside. Burch hit Strong with an assisted DDT. Fish pulled Lorcan to ringside to break the pin. Fish shoved Lorcan into Burch to knock Burch off the apron. Roddy hit Lorcan with a high knee for the win.

Undisputed Era defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch via pinfall 13:26.

UE taunted Breezango from the ring…

McKenzie Mitchell cut to pictures of Finn Balor’s jaw surgery. Mitchell noted that they initially thought that Balor didn’t need surgery but then he was advised to get it by a specialist. Graphic photos were shown of the actual surgery. Mitchell said William Regal decided to give the surgery a few weeks to see if he would have to make a decision on the NXT Championship in regards to keeping the title on Finn or not…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Burch and Lorcan tag matches are always fun, especially with the frantic and hard hitting pace it gets to near the end of them. This match was actually set up by that odd Fandango detective segment from a few weeks ago (when there may or may not have been a outbreak at the PC). Breezango vs. UE should be fun. Interesting note, Roderick Strong hasn’t been winning matches with End of Heartache recently and instead been winning via a high knee. I’m all for establishing multiple finishers as credible. Helps for the nearfalls in bigger matches with false finishes (I always go to Sami Zayn and Eddie Edwards’s Blue Thunder Bomb as the opposite example where

An Ember Moon promo package aired. Ember Moon talked about 2019 being terrible for her. She said she found out during that time who she wants herself to be. She said when she got the ok to come back, she decided that she was NXT. She said she was supposed to be a part of the WWE Draft to Raw or Smackdown, but she decided to go home. She said she was coming home to the best women’s division in all of wrestling. Moon talked about leaving NXT on top last time, but it’s a different game now. She said you don’t get title shots here based off your past or who you know. You have to prove yourself in the moment. Moon named off her potential opponents in the division. She said all roads lead to NXT, but Ember’s Law will lead Ember back to the title…

John’s Thoughts: Now that’s more like it. A much better promo compared to last week. She was happy, but not so happy go lucky as she was last week. She was a bit more badass. If they’re having a hard time making her look badass with a live mic, then go with the pretape approach.

2. Ashanti The Adonis vs. Jake Atlas. The match started off with a cruiserweight stalemate sequence. Adonis managed to ground Atlas with a missile dropkick. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza ended up walking to ringside which distracted Adonis. Atlas rolled up Adonis with a schoolboy for the win.

Jake Atlas defeated Ashanti the Adonis via pinfall in 1:51.

Mendoza and Wilde beat up on Adonis in the ring. Jake Atlas fought away Mendoza and Wilde and Adonis joined Atlas in the ring. Santos Escobar walked to the stage and teased running down the ramp to attack Atlas and Adonis, but Isaiah Scott brought a chair to the ring to join the babyface duo. Legado Del Fantasma backtracked with Escobar smiling…

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae about LeRae challenging Shotzi Blackheart later in the show for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship at Halloween Havoc. LeRae said she’s the uncrowned NXT Women’s Champion. Gargano complained about Dexter Lumis getting a NA title shot and noted that Lumis once kidnapped a man. McKenzie wondered if Gargano was looking past his opponent Austin Theory tonight. Gargano talked about being ready despite Theory being young and talented…[c]

Back from the break, Austin Theory was already in the ring…

3. Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory. Gargano dominated the chain wrestling early on. Theory reversed Gargano into a headlock. Theory took down Gargano with s shoulder tackle. Gargano hit Theory with a dropkick and then chopped him around the ring. Gargano went for a GargaNo Escape, but Theory quickly crawled to the bottom rope for the break. Theory caught Gargano’s arm and hit Gargano with a lariat. Theory hit Gargano with a standing moonsault for a two count. Wade Barrett noted that Theory is on a losing streak, but he’s been losing to all the main eventers of NXT. Barrett said that it’s better to lose to credible opponents than to win against lesser opponents due to the learning experience.

John’s Thoughts: Well, that’s pretty much the definition of “jobber to the stars”.

Theory countered Gargano’s whip and hit Gargano with a dropkick. Gargano used elbows to block an ATL attempt. Gargano hit Theory with a slingshot spear heading into regular commercial.[c]

Gargano had Theory locked in an abdominal stretch back from the break. Gargano went for a huracanrana, but Theory reversed it into a flapjack. Theory hit Gargano with a slingshot stomp and vertical suplex. Gargano escaped Theory’s suplex attempt. Theory caught Gargano with a superkick. Theory hit Gargano with a leg-trap Ushigoroshi for a two count. Gargano tried to fend off Theory with punches, but Theory hit Gargano with another thrust kick. Gargano escape another ATL attempt. Theory reversed a dive into a Fireman Carry. Gargano went for a rollup, but Theory sat down for a great nearfall on Gargano.

Gargano blocked a superkick and then responded to Theory with his won superkick. Gargano lawn darted Theory into the second buckle. Gargano hit Theory in the back of the neck with a diving forearm. Gargano hit Theory with One Final Beat for the victory.

Johnny Gargano defeated Austin Theory via pinfall in 10:44 of on-air time.

They cut to Raquel Gonzalez cutting a promo backstage where she addressed Rhea Ripley. Gonzalez challenged Ripley to a confrontation at Halloween Havoc. The promo was cut off by Rhea Ripley barging in and trash talking. The backstage staff pulled apart the women from a potential fight…

Beth Phoenix hyped Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae in a number one contenders match for after the break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Another loss for Theory; but it’s another loss in a long match where he was made to look really credible. I’m wondering if Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae are putting together a stable? They brought up potentially mentoring Indi Hartwell last week and I wonder if they’re going towards mentoring Austin Theory as well.



