KiLynn King on the NWA women’s division, working with Chelsea Green

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

PWMania interview with guest KiLynn King

Host: Scott Mitchell

Interview available at PWMania.com

Working with Chelsea Green: “I worked Jennacide before, but Chelsea Green, I wasn’t 100 percent sure I’d ever get the chance to work with her, the fact that they put me in a match with her so early, was crazy. I was very honored. Let alone win the match and become the new No. 1 Contender after just only one match in the NWA prior. It was a huge opportunity, and I’m very grateful for it.”

The NWA’s Women’s Division: “We are hard-hitting women, and we want to prove that. We’re in a new era now where women’s wrestling is getting a lot more attention and a lot more time than it used to, but it’s still not quite where we want it to be. In every, and any company, we’re all hungry and have something to work for. There are a lot of women who paved the way for that, and it’s our job to keep it going. It’s a matter of using our voice, but also using our talent to back up that voice.”

King also opened up about her journey in NWA, defeating Taya Valkyrie, what’s next for her, and more.