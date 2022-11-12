11/11 NXT Level Up results: O’Connor’s review of Odyssey Jones, Malik Blade, and Edris Enofe vs. Xyon Quinn, Bronco Nima, and Lucien Price, Ikemen Jiro vs. Javier Bernal, and Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O'Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 39)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed November 11, 2022 on Peacock/WWE Network

Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley made their way to the ring as the broadcast team of Sudu Shah and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. Nile and Legend started as the bell rang. Nile attempted to takedown Legend but Legend used her strength to block the attempt. Paxley (wearing a protective face mask) tagged in as Jackson tagged in on the opposite side. Jackson worked over the mid section of Paxley as Legend held onto the arms of Paxley from the ring apron.

Jackson transitioned to a backbreaker as Paxley escaped and made the hot tag to Nile. Nile hit a headscissors on Legend but walked into a big boot after a distraction by Jackson. Legend made the tag to Jackson but Nile escaped the attempted double team as Paxley dealt with Legend at ringside. Jackson attempted the pin on Nile but Nile rolled through and locked in the dragon sleeper for the submission win.

Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley defeated Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson via submission in 4:41.

The commentary team hyped Ikemen Jiro vs. Javier Bernal for after the break…[c]

2. Ikemen Jiro vs. Javier Bernal. Bernal shrugged off an attempted handshake from Jiro as the match started. Jiro avoided a clothesline and hit Bernal with hip tosses early. Jiro went for a springboard but Bernal hit a punch on Jiro to take control. Bernal followed up with a rope hung DDT to Jiro for a near fall and locked on a sleeper hold. Jiro escaped but Bernal followed up with a clothesline and a bulldog takedown. Bernal hit Jiro with a series of kicks but Jiro caught the third and hit Bernal with a number of jacket punches. Jiro seeked to finish off Bernal with the shining wizard but Bernal rolled up Jiro grabbing a handful of tights en route to the win.

Javier Bernal defeated Ikemen Jiro via pinfall in 5:09.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Odyssey Jones, Malik Blade, and Edris Enofe vs. Xyon Quinn, Bronco Nima, and Lucien Price. Enofe started the match against Nima. Enofe took down Nima with a side headlock before Blade tagged in. Quinn made the tag as Jones made his way into the ring. A stare down between the two saw all six men enter the ring as the match broke down into a slug fest. Enofe tagged in and hit Quinn with a standing moonsault.

Enofe turned his back as Price made a blind tag to Quinn to take control on Enofe. Nima tagged in to continue the offense on Enofe before Quinn came in to continue the beatdown. Quinn worked over Enofe in the ropes as Enofe made the tag to Jones. Price tagged in but was hit with a side slam by Jones. Blade tagged in and stood on the shoulders of Jones before hitting the match ending frogsplash on Price for the victory.

Odyssey Jones, Malik Blade, and Edris Enofe defeated Xyon Quinn, Bronco Nima, and Lucien Price via pinfall in 6:39.

John’s Ramblings: The chaotic six man tag main event gets my vote for the standout match this week. The rest of the show was adequate but the action in the main event made this a worthwhile edition of Level Up.