NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb shares an update on her knee injury

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb announced Friday that she underwent a knee scope. Deeb wrote via social media that the procedure went well. “I’ll be back before you know it,” she added.

Powell’s POV: Deeb is under AEW contract despite holding the NWA Women’s Championship. It’s good to see that her injury appears to be minor based on her comments. She is not advertised for Sunday’s AEW Revolution event, and it remains to be seen whether she will be able to work the NWA pay-per-view on March 21.