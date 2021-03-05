MLW announces a second match for Wednesday’s Fusion

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to announce a match for Wednesday’s edition of MLW Fusion.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced ACH vs. Kevin Ku for this Wednesday, March 10 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

ACH has been officially cleared to return to the ring! Ready to get back into the squared circle, the Austin, TX native has demanded his first match back be against a member of Team Filthy… and MLW has signed off on an ACH vs. Kevin Ku bout.

Dr. Sweglar placed ACH on the injured list a month ago when ACH was injured after Team Filthy brutally attacked him.

A member of ACH’s camp said the world class athlete has been ready to get back to work and he’s “lucky he has a job where he can legally beat the hell out of someone… who just happened to have injured him!”

ACH recently joined up with the Von Erichs to train in Texas and out in Hawaii. Ross and Marshall Von Erich invited ACH to train with them at the Von Erich ranch leading up to ACH’s Opera Cup match with Tom Lawlor.

Will Team Filthy exploit ACH’s past injuries?

Can ACH set the stage for an explosive comeback in MLW?

Find out this Wednesday night at 7pm ET on FUSION available on MLW YouTube channel for free.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. LA Park (challenger)

•ACH vs. Kevin Ku (with Team Filthy)

Also scheduled: Ross & Marshall Von Erich, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, CONTRA Unit, Myron Reed and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members also have access to my same night audio review.