WWE Fastlane lineup: Title match officially announced

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the WWE Fastlane event that will be held on Sunday, March 21 in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field.
-Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.
Powell’s POV: Daniel Bryan can earn a WWE Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns if he defeats Jey Uso in a cage match on tonight’s Smackdown. WWE has a lot of work to do when it comes to filling out the card over the next couple of weeks.
