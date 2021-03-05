WWE Fastlane lineup: Title match officially announced

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Fastlane event that will be held on Sunday, March 21 in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field.

-Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: Daniel Bryan can earn a WWE Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns if he defeats Jey Uso in a cage match on tonight’s Smackdown. WWE has a lot of work to do when it comes to filling out the card over the next couple of weeks.