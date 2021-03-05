WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Steel cage match headlines tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso in a steel cage match.

-Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler.

Powell’s POV: If Bryan wins the cage match, he will earn a WWE Championship match with Roman Reigns at the WWE Fastlane event. If Bryan loses, he must acknowledge Reigns as The Head of the Table and the best competitor ever. Smackdown will be live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.