NJPW Strong preview: New Japan Cup USA qualifying matches and a tag team match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.
-Lio Rush vs. Rocky Romero in a New Japan Cup USA qualifier.
-The DKC vs. Tom Lawlor in a New Japan Cup USA qualifier.
-Alex Coughlin and Karl Fredericks vs. Clark Connors and Kevin Knight.
Powell’s POV: The eight-man New Japan Cup USA tournament will be an eight-man openweight tournament that will play out in April. NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written review and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.
