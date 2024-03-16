MLW “Once Upon a Time in New York” lineup: The card for tonight’s online special

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
MLW is advertising the following matches for tonight’s MLW “Once Upon a Time in New York” special.
-Matt Riddle vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.
-Satoshi Kojima, Alex Kane, and Okumura vs. Tom Lawlor, Richard Holliday and Josh Bishop
-AJ Francis vs. Mr. Thomas
-Magnus vs. Star Jr.
-Delmi Exo vs. Zayda
-Bad Dude Tito vs. Azteca 66
-Brett Ryan Gosselinvs. Love, Doug vs. Ichiban vs. Marcus Mathers vs. Dyln McCay vs. Cannonball in a Scramble-6 match
Powell’s POV: The matches were taped on February 29 in New York, New York at Melrose Ballroom. The special is scheduled to stream at 9CT/10ET on the MLW YouTube page and beIN Sports.
Be the first to comment