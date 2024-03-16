MLW “Once Upon a Time in New York” lineup: The card for tonight’s online special

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW is advertising the following matches for tonight’s MLW “Once Upon a Time in New York” special.

-Matt Riddle vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

-Satoshi Kojima, Alex Kane, and Okumura vs. Tom Lawlor, Richard Holliday and Josh Bishop

-AJ Francis vs. Mr. Thomas

-Magnus vs. Star Jr.

-Delmi Exo vs. Zayda

-Bad Dude Tito vs. Azteca 66

-Brett Ryan Gosselinvs. Love, Doug vs. Ichiban vs. Marcus Mathers vs. Dyln McCay vs. Cannonball in a Scramble-6 match

Powell’s POV: The matches were taped on February 29 in New York, New York at Melrose Ballroom. The special is scheduled to stream at 9CT/10ET on the MLW YouTube page and beIN Sports.