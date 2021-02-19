ROH Notes: Lineups for the next two weeks of ROH Wrestling TV, the next ROH Strong Podcast guest, Brian Johnson getting an ROH TV Title shot

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-This weekend’s Ring of Honor Wrestling television show includes “MexiSquad” Bandido, Rey Horus, and Flamita vs. Shane Taylor and SOS for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles, Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. Dragon Lee and Kenny King, and Mike Bennett vs. Bateman.

-Next weekend’s championship edition of ROH Wrestling has Rush vs. Shane Taylor for the ROH World Championship, and Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham defending their ROH Tag Titles against the winners of this weekend’s Briscoes vs. Lee and King match.

-Brian Johnson will challenge for the ROH TV Title in a match that will stream on YouTube on March 3. Johnson won a fan vote via The ROH Experience to get the title shot against Dragon Lee.

-The World Famous CB will be the guest on Monday’s ROH Strong podcast.

Powell’s POV: Eck’s blog also includes notes on the next ROH Roundtable podcast focusing on Black History Month, two ROH website blogs, and more. By the way, you can also hear The World Famous CB on the latest Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.