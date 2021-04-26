WWE Raw preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.
-Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman vs. Mace and T-Bar.
-Asuka, Naomi, and Lana vs. Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler.
-Damian Priest, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods vs. The Miz, Elias, and Jaxson Ryker.
-WWE Champion Bobby Lashley returns.
Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. Join me for my live review every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.
