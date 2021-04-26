WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for Friday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.121 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 2.042 million viewers. Today’s final number is up slightly from the previous episode’s 2.119 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown delivered a .54 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, which was down from the .56 rating drawn the previous week. Smackdown finished second in that demo compared to other Friday network shows, and first in Friday’s men 18-49 demo.