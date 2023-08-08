Logan Paul announces his next non-WWE bout

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Logan Paul announced that he will return to boxing for the first time in over two years. Paul will fight Dillon Danis on October 14 in Manchester, England at AO Arena in a pay-per-view fight that will be available via DAZN.

Powell’s POV: Danis is an MMA fighter with an 18-16 record. He also took part in jiu-jitsu and grappling matches with UFC fighter Conor McGregor. There’s no word on when Paul will return to the ring for WWE, but I’d be surprised if he doesn’t pop up on WWE television before his boxing match to stir up some extra publicity.