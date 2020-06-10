NXT UK cancels July television tapings

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The NXT UK television tapings that were scheduled for July 24-25 in Glasgow, Scotland at Braehead Arena have been cancelled due to the pandemic. The arena website announced the cancellation, which can be viewed here.

Powell’s POV: It looks like the NXT UK television show will continue to feature “best of” style material for the foreseeable future. At this point, there’s still no indication as to when pro wrestling companies will be able to run shows with fans present. Some U.S. states are opening up and allowing venues to open under normal capacity, and New Japan Pro Wrestling will be running events in Osaka next month at a venue allowing one-third capacity.