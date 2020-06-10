6/10 AEW Dynamite results: Powell’s live review of Cody vs. Marq Quen for the TNT Championship, FTR vs. The Butcher & The Blade, Orange Cassidy and Best Friends vs. Santana, Ortiz, and Jake Hager, Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose and Penelope Ford, Colt Cabana vs. Sammy Guevara

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 36)

Live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

Aired June 10, 2020 on TNT

[Hour One] The show opened with a recap of last week’s edition of Dynamite… The broadcast team of Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone checked in on commentary while shots aired of the spectator wrestlers, which included Britt Baker in her cart. The broadcast team ran through the show lineup…

Chris Jericho made his entrance while holding a baseball bat and joined the broadcast team for the evening. Jericho said the world has been waiting for him on commentary ever since he and Schiavone were calling the show…

1. “FTR” Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood vs. The Butcher and The Blade. Ring announcer Justin Roberts returned and delivered the introductions. FTR drove a truck into the side entrance area of Daily’s Place (same location as last week). Wheeler sold a shoulder injury at one point and then rolled up Butcher for a two count after Butcher let his guard down.

Jericho said it was a smash mouth, meat and potatoes style match and added that they could use more of that in AEW. Later, Harwood performed a superplex on The Blade, then Wheeler performed a top rope splash for a near fall. Shots aired of AEW managers Tully Blanchard, Arn Anderson, and Jake Roberts in different locations in the spectator area. In the end, FTR hit a spike piledriver on The Blade and picked up the pin…

FTR defeated The Butcher and The Blade in 10:20.

After the match, Schiavone entered the ring to interview FTR. Harwood spoke about AEW being the pinnacle of pro wrestling. The Young Bucks came out. Nick Jackson congratulated them on a great match. Matt Jackson thanked them for bailing them out of a jam the last time they crossed paths. Matt said the FTR failed to properly introduce themselves.

Matt introduced himself and his brother and said they have solely carried tag team wrestling on their back for the past decade and a half. Matt said they are the best tag team in AEW and said, “It’s so nice to meet you, finally.” The Bucks offered handshakes, but The Butcher and The Blade attacked the Bucks from behind. FTR intervened, but Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian joined in on the attack. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page came out and the two heel teams left the ring. There was some jawing between FTR, the Bucks, and Omega and Page going into a break… [C]

Powell’s POV: FTR used the Shatter Machine (or whatever it will be called in AEW) during the match, but it’s interesting that the spike piledriver was used in the finisher instead. It’s also interesting that they showed Anderson, Blanchard, and Roberts watching the match from the crowd. The broadcast team noted that the finisher used by FTR was made famous by Anderson and Blanchard. Anderson stated at Starrcast that he was interested in managing The Revival (now FTR), so it will be interesting to see if they are working toward that. The post match scene continues the slow build to the FTR vs. Bucks showdown and perhaps teased a three-way tag match with the AEW Tag Champions. By the way, I’m filling in for Jake Barnett this week. He had a work conflict tonight, but he should be back next week.

Dasha Gonzalez stood backstage with Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall, Brandi Rhodes, and Allie. Dasha informed The Natural Nightmares that they will get a shot against Kenny Omega and Hangman Page to win the AEW Tag Titles next week. Brandi took issue with Allie wearing a Nightmare Family jacket. Marshall continued to shows signs of being blinded by Allie. Dustin gave him a speech about getting his head in the game for the opportunity they have…

Powell’s POV: I really don’t get the Allie and Marshall storyline that has mostly played out on AEW Dark. We saw her as The Bunny and it’s no secret that she’s married to The Blade, but apparently we are supposed to forget that or believe that Marshall doesn’t know this? Strange.

2. AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose and Penelope Ford. Statlander went to ringside before the match and did her nose boop bit with the babyface spectator wrestlers. The heels attacked the babyfaces to start the match. Rose was working over Statlander when the show cut to break a couple minutes into the match. [C]

Statlander had a nice sequence that resulted in her kicking Rose and then hit her with another shot to knock her off her feet. Ross and Jericho acknowledged the death of Johnny “Mr. Wrestling II” Walker. Statlander picked up a solid near fall on Rose. Shida tagged in. Rose battle back and placed both opponents over the top rope, then went to the ropes and leapt onto both of them.

Ford tagged into the match and was hit with a falcon arrow by Shida for a near fall. Sabian tripped Shida and then Statlander dove onto Sabian. Rose used the distraction to slide the AEW Women’s Title belt to Ford, who hit Shida with it and then performed a fisherman’s suplex and scored the pin…

Nyla Rose and Penelope Ford beat Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander in 10:15.

Powell’s POV: A pretty good tag match that sets up Ford for title shot. On a side note, I thought I spotted Vickie Guerrero earlier, but it was actually Rebel. My apologies, I saw the dark hair for a second and assumed it was Vickie. I removed the Vickie reference to avoid further confusion.

Darby Allin was shown in at an unidentified location saying that he’s not medically cleared and he doesn’t care. Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk showed up and told Allin that he didn’t need a doctor’s note to skate wherever they were. Allin was shown repeatedly crashing and burning as he tried a trick move until he got it right…

Jericho acknowledged that Tony Hawk was in the Allin video. Jericho vented about Allin being a sick freak. Ross set up a video package from Britt Baker. The Baker video showed Baker rehabbing while getting help from Rebel… [C]

3. Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Orange Cassidy and “Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent. The heels attacked the babyface trio to start the match. Best Friends came back with a Sole Food into a suplex combination. Taylor performed a flip dive onto Santana and Ortiz at ringside. The Inner Circle trio bounced back and worked over Taylor heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

[Hour Two] Late in the match, Santana and Ortiz set up for their Street Sweeper finisher on Cassidy, but Taylor shoved Santana off the top rope. Cassidy rolled Ortiz into a pin for the win…

Orange Cassidy, Santana, and Ortiz defeated Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz in 10:10.

After the match, Jericho rushed to the ring with his baseball bat “Floyd” and joined the other Inner Circle members in attacking the babyface trio. Jericho hit Taylor and Trent in the ribs, then jabbed the handle into the head of Cassidy. Jericho brought a bag of oranges into the ring.

Jericho jawed at Cassidy, who was bleeding from the forehead. Hager and Ortiz held Cassidy while Jericho hit him with the bag of oranges. Jericho hit Cassidy a second time with the oranges, which then leaked onto Jericho when he held them up afterward. “Blood Orange Cassidy has just been juiced,” Jericho said over the house mic… [C]

Powell’s POV: An entertaining match. The outcome was logical given that Best Friends are challenging for the tag titles at Fyter Fest, and the post match continued the build to Jericho vs. Cassidy. The only rough part was Cassidy flinching, turning, and blocking with his arm when Jericho hit him with the oranges the first time. Nevertheless, I like that Jericho is working with the popular Cassidy and we’re seeing the Inner Circle move away from their long feud with The Elite.



