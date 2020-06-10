6/10 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Dexter Lumis in a non-title match, Finn Balor vs. Cameron Grimes, the fallout from NXT Takeover: In Your House

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Taped earlier today in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University

Aired June 10, 2020 on USA Network

[Hour One] NXT started off with a quick highlight video, airing highlights and reactions from the NXT Takeover: In Your House show…

Mauro Ranallo, Beth Phoenix, and Tom Phillips were on commentary. Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong made their entrance. Cole bragged about still being NXT Champion. Cole reminded viewers that the stipulation of the Backlot Brawl, if Cole won, was that Velveteen Dream can no longer challenge for the NXT Championship as long as Cole has the belt. Cole continued to gloat, talking about how nobody in WWE can beat him for the championship. Cole the addressed Dexter Lumis. Fish assumed Lumis was obcessed, especially after putting he and Strong in a trunk.

Strong talked about how much he didn’t like being put in trunks. Roddy then started yelling that he sees Dexter Lumis in the crowd, but every time Fish and Cole turn around, they can’t see Lumis in the crowd. Cole talked about how he’s having a match with Lumis later. He said he’s not only going to beat Lumis, but he’s also going to send Lumis back to the drawing board. Cole ended the promo by saying that was Undisputed. While UE was leaving, Tom Phillips talked about the Garganos vs. Yim and Lee. The camera then panned over to the crowd to show that Strong was right and that Lumis was staring creepily in the crowd…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Basic stuff here but they are shifting some focus over to Lumis. Is this main event going to somehow lead to a Lumis vs. Dream feud? I don’t see Lumis ready yet for the main title program given some of the absurd aspects of his character.

Roderick Strong was freaking out backstage while Cole and Fish were trying to calm him down. Keith Lee walked up to UE to taunt them a bit. Adam Cole told the Era to walk away as he yelled “In your dreams, big man!”. Keith Lee and Yim then walked over to the Gorilla Position to make their entrance to Full Sail…

1. Keith Lee and Mia Yim vs. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae in a mixed tag match. Tom Phillips pointed out that Keith Lee’s face was taped up due to Johnny Gargano’s key attacks. Before the bell, LeRae bickered with Lee while Yim bickered with Gargano. The genders switched off once Lee jokingly lifted up LeRae a bit. The Garganos went for stereo huracanranas on their opponents. Lee and Yim then gave the Garganos the first half of the Super Collider followed by stereo lariats on the Garganos. Yim and LeRae then started off the match proper with Yim tossing around LeRae.

The Garganos tried to run away, but Lee got in the way. Yim then missed a suicide dive, but landed in Keith Lee’s arms for a cute moment. [c]

LeRae dominated Yim in the corner with her signature punch and slap combo. Yim got a bit of a breather after hitting LeRae with Seoul Food. Lee tagged in causing Gargano to have to get in. Lee hit Gargano with a Grizzly Magnum, he was selling his hand due to the hand injuries from last week’s NXT and at Takeover. LeRae made a blind tag, but Lee lifted up LeRae too. LeRae helped Johnny escape by poking Lee in the eyes.

Gargano hit Lee with a enzuigiri while LeRae hit Lee with a DDT. Yim entered the ring and gave LeRae a Dragon Suplex. Gargano broke up the pin attempt. Yim then punch and kicked Johnny. LeRae helped Johnny escape Yim’s suplex. Yim then gave LeRae and Gargano German Suplexes. LeRae hit Yim with Eat Defeat and a lionsault for a two count.

Yim pulled down the second rope to make Johnny spill to the outside. Yim then tangled LeRae in the ropes to hit her with roundhouse kicks. Keith Lee then accidentally Pounced Johnny into Mia. Johnny took advantage of a distracted Keith by hitting him with One Final Beat. Keith was DDT’d on LeRae, knocking her out. The referee wouldn’t count the pin because it was a mixed tag. Keith Lee then tried to carry Candice to safety, but Johnny rolled up Lee for the victory.

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae defeated Keith Lee and Mia Yim via pinfall in 7:28 of on-air TV Time.

Johnny Gargano held up the hand of the knocked out LeRae, treating her like Bernie Lomax form Weekend at Bernies…

They aired a Damian Priest interview after his match against Finn Balor. Priest talked about how even though he lost he’s still going to live forever. Priest left, calling Mckenzie Mitchell cute…

McKenzie Mitchell tried to interview Cameron Grimes, but he kept bragging about beating Finn Balor. Grimes talked about how Priest is a loser and he has no fear in his eyes. Priest then entered the interview and Cameron tried to suck up to Preist. Preist then punched Grimes…

Tom Phillips hyped up Io Shirai appearing after the commercial…[c]

John’s Thoughts: It looks like this match was set up to put some heat behind Johnny after Johnny’s clean loss at Takeover. It was good in that sense. They were a bit too cute in trying to get intergender moments in a mixed tag. The match probably would have been better if they weren’t going for comedy and cute moments.

A highlight package aired for the Women’s Triple Threat this past Sunday for the NXT Women’s Championship. The highlight package included Io Shirai sound bites and Poppy’s Scary Mask song in the background. Shinsuke Nakamura and Asuka were shown congratulating Io for winning…

2. “Indus Sher” Rinku and Saurav (w/Malcom Bivens) vs. Enhancement wrestlers. Saurav tossed around one enhancement wrestler while booting the other one off the apron. Rinku tagged in and gave the jobber two splashes in teh corner. Indus Sher hit their assisted leg drop finisher for the win.

Indus Sher defeated the enhancement wrestlers via pinfall in 1:05.

McKenzie Mitchell approached Drake Wuertz for an update on Cameron Grimes’s health. Drake was talking to Regal and Drake told Regal that Grimes is claiming that he has a broke jaw and can’t wrestle. Regal, who was on facetime via a tablet, told Drake to take him to speak with Grimes…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Not perfect, but leagues better than their debut. This was a simple and effective squash. Given how mediocre their first match was, I think it’s going to take a few more outings for Indus Sher to get credibility and seasoning. Hopefully it works out because NXT is in need of tag teams, and a monster heel tag team would help.

Cameron Grimes was chatting with two performance center female trainees. Grimes was bragging about how his jaw is fine and how he wants to hook up with the girls. Drake and William Regal saw this. Grimes tried to act like his jaw hurt when Regal yelled at him. Regal said Grimes wasn’t getting away from his match against Balor. After Drake and McKenzie left, Grimes yelled at the girls, telling them to go away and how he doesn’t want them to “go downtown” with him (that got a chuckle out of me)…

Tom Phillips sent things over to a Breezango promo. Breeze and Dango talked about all the different stripper costumes they wore. Dango said they do this because they want to entertain the fans. Breeze talked about how they can bring it in the ring. Breeze talked about how Dango made his debut in-ring WWE debut in a stadium. Dango said Breeze was a kid, but Breeze said he was 32. Breeze said the entertainment ends when they hit the ropes. They talked about how they are going to be all business when the beat Imperium next week…

John’s Thoughts: Some of the best stuff I’ve seen from Breezango in a while. It’s always a treat when Dango drops the Chaz Michael Michaels accent. I’m not the biggest fan of them continuing to do their jarring stripper act, but I like that they talked about how they are putting in an effort to separate that from their in-ring. What would be even better, is if Fandango ultimately turns on Breeze and the stripper act is buried for good.

Highlights from the Karrion Kross and Tommaso Ciampa match aired. Tommaso Ciampa was interviewed outside of Full Sail. The interviewer noted that Ciampa stayed for hours after Takeover was finish. The interviewer also asked Ciampa if Kross was too much for Ciampa to get ready for. Ciampa ignored the questions, got in a car, and drove off…

Tom Phillips hyped Finn Balor vs. Cameron Grimes for after the break…[c]

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Rhea Ripley about her recent loss at Takeover. Before Ripley could get a promo out, the disheveled Robert Stone walked up to Ripley. He was breathing heavily, asking Ripley if she was feeling it. Stone talked about how they are both losers. Stone said he’ll do anything for Ripley to help make the Stone Brand bigger than it’s ever been. Ripley said the the chances of Ripley joining the Stone Brand is one in a million. Stone did the Lloyd Christmas line of saying “but there’s still a chance”. Ripley then body slammed Stone in a laundry bucket…

[Hour Two] Cameron Grimes made his entrance for his match against Finn Balor…

3. Finn Balor vs. Cameron Grimes. Grimes hid behind the ropes early on. After he got back to the center of the ring. Balor locked Grimes in a hammerlock. Grimes shoved Balor out of the corner and then hit Balor with clubbing blows. Balor came right back with a running elbow strike. Balor kicked Grimes around on the mat. Grime came back with tackles in the corner. Balor tripped up Grimes and hit him with a roundhouse for a two count. Balor locked Grimes in a chinlock. Balor no sold Grimes’s chop and then gave Grimes his own chop.

Balor continued to chop and whip Grimes all around the ring. Grimes grabbed Balor’s leg and dragged him to the ground. Grimes then gave Balor an aggressive knee. Grimes went for a Sunset Flip, but Balor reversed the move into a shotgun dropkick. Grimes rolled to ringside, but Balor chased him and gave him chops. Grimes hit Balor with the Nigel McGuinness rebound lariat. Grimes then locked Balor in a headlock. The show cut to commercial.[c]