New AEW signing announced

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW announced the signing of Shawn Dean on Friday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. AEW President Tony Khan announced the news and shared comments that can be read below.

Powell’s POV: Dean has been a regular on AEW Dark. He has also done some enhancement work in a couple of AEW Dynamite matches. Congratulations to him on his new deal.