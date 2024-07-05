AEW Forbidden Door poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event received a B grade from 34 percent of the voters in our post event poll. A finished second with 25 percent.

-72 percent of our voters gave Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW World Championship the best match of the night honors. Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi finished a distant second with nine percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I gave the show B- grades, while Will Pruett gave the show a B grade during our same night audio review. We all agree with the voters regarding best match. It’s the third year in a row that an Ospreay bout has been voted best match at Forbidden Door (he worked with Kenny Omega in 2023, and Orange Cassidy in 2022).

Last year’s Forbidden Door finished with an A grade from 59 percent of the voters. The first Forbidden Door event in 2022 received an A grade from 47 percent of the voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.