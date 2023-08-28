AEW pay-per-view notes 

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The first AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event will be held on Sunday, October 1 in Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena.

-AEW Full Gear will be held on Saturday, November 18 in Los Angeles, California at the Forum.

-AEW All In will return to London, England’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 25.

Powell’s POV: Tony Khan made the announcements regarding WrestleDream and Full Gear at the All In press conference on Saturday night. The WrestleDream name is a tribute to Antonio Inoki, who died on October 1, 2022. Khan stated that he has talked to New Japan Pro Wrestling about having their talent on the WrestleDream event and said he hopes they will be involved.

Khan also stated that he intends to keep AEW All Out on Labor Day weekend next year, meaning he will once again run back to back pay-per-view weekends. It seems like a risky move, but we don’t know what the future holds as far as AEW and a potential streaming deal.