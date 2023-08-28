John Cena extends his latest WWE run

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday to announce John Cena’s upcoming list of WWE Friday Night Smackdown appearances.

STAMFORD, Conn., August 28, 2023 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that John Cena, who returns to Friday Night SmackDown this Friday, September 1 at The Giant Center in Hershey, Pa., will also appear on Friday Night SmackDown for seven consecutive weeks beginning Friday, September 15 at Ball Arena in Denver through the end of October. Tickets are available for purchase via https://www.ticketmaster.com/.

The 16-time World Champion will appear on following dates:

Friday, September 1 – Hershey, Pa. – The Giant Center

Friday, September 15 – Denver – Ball Arena

Friday, September 22 – Glendale, Ariz. – Desert Diamond Arena

Friday, September 29 – Sacramento, Calif. – Golden 1 Center

Friday, October 6 – St. Louis – Enterprise Center

Friday, October 13 – Tulsa, Okla. – BOK Center

Friday, October 20 – San Antonio – AT&T Center

Friday, October 27 – Milwaukee – Fiserv Forum

Throughout his SmackDown return, Cena in partnership with Make-A-Wish will host children and their families in each of the eight cities to experience a WWE event in-person. For 40 years, WWE and Make-A-Wish have granted the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses who desire to meet their favorite WWE Superstars. Cena is the most requested wish granter of all time, having granted more than 650 wishes for children across the globe.

As previously announced, Cena will appear at the WWE Superstar Spectacle at GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in India on Friday, September 8.

For more information on upcoming WWE live events, visit wwe.com/events.

Powell’s POV: Cena won’t appear on the September 8 edition of Smackdown because he will be working the live event in India that day. One can only assume that the ongoing Hollywood writer’s strike opened up Cena’s schedule enough to allow this. In fact, with no end date in sight for the strike, there’s always a chance that Cena will end up adding more dates to his WWE schedule.