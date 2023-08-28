What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s show with the brand’s final push for WWE Payback

August 28, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere match

-Chad Gable vs. Ludwig Kaiser

-“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bronson Reed

Powell’s POV: Raw will be held in Memphis, Tennessee at FedExForum and is the brand’s go-home show for Saturday’s WWE Payback. Join me for my live review as Raw airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.

