FSW vs. HOG “Winner Takes All” results (8/17): Vetter’s review of Chris Bey vs. Amazing Red for the Mecca Grand Title, FSW Champ Danny Limelight vs. HOG Champ Mike Santana in a title vs. title match

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Future Stars of Wrestling vs. House of Glory “Winner Takes All”

Streamed on Triller+

August 17, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada at FSW Arena

This show took place in Las Vegas at the FSW training center and I’ve watched shows from here before, and it has banners on display of some of their top graduates like Chris Bey and Karrion Kross. It is a small room and it is packed but yet the crowd is only perhaps 150-200.

1. Bodhi Young Prodigy (FSW) defeated Damon Richardson (HOG), Fox Valentine (FSW), and Dante King (FSW) in a four-way at 6:34. I only know teenager Bodhi of these four. Bodhi is probably 17 now; he’s appeared on some of the GCW West Coast and Texas shows. They clotheslined Damon to the floor at the bell. Bodhi hit a flying crossbody block, then a dropkick at 1:30. Blond-haired Fox has a handkerchief around his neck and he battled Bodhi. King and Damon traded fast-paced offense. Bodhi did a flip dive to the floor at 4:00, but he basically overshot everyone. Dante hit a snap German Suplex on Bodhi in the ring. Fox Valentine hit a forearm to the back of King’s head for a nearfall. Damon hit a DDT on Fox, then a running Shooting Star Press. Bodhi hit a Made In Las Vegas powerbomb, then a top-rope 450 Splash to pin Damon. Good action, and the winner wasn’t a surprise, as Bodhi is clearly a rising star out here.

2. Shogun defeated Thugnificient at 7:30. Thugnificient high-fived fans on his way to ringside. Shogun is tall, perhaps 6’6″. The ref checked Thugnificient, who put his arms behind his back and laid on the mat. They stood toe to toe and Shogun is a full head taller, and he hit some hard chops on Thug. Shogun hit a spinebuster at 3:30. Thug hit a running kick to the face as Shogun was on his knees. Shogun hit a Mafia Kick for a nearfall. However, he crashed shoulder-first into the corner, and Thug immediately hit a powerslam, then a top-rope Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 6:00. Shogun hit an axe kick as Thug was draped on the top rope, then a sit-out chokeslam for the pin. I enjoyed this and I have no problem with the bigge Shogun dominating, with Thugnificient getting a few decent hope spots.

3. Kenny King defeated Richard Adonis and Jai Vidal in a three-way at 9:41. I don’t think I’ve seen Adonis, but he is the typical smarmy, narcissist heel character. King is the babyface and I have barely seen him in action in 2024. Likewise, Vidal hasn’t been on TV this year; while he also is a narcissist, he is a babyface here. Adonis and Vidal hit stereo superkicks on Kenny to send him to the floor, then those two traded offense. Adonis hit a top-rope flying clothesline on Vidal at 2:30. King tied up both men and rammed their heads onto the mat.

King hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Adonis for a nearfall at 5:00. King hit a plancha to the floor. Vidal hit a flip dive onto both opponents. In the ring, Vidal hit a running Claymore Kick for a nearfall. King hit a powerslam for a nearfall. Adonis hit a stomp on King’s head! Adonis trapped Jai’s head in the corner and kicked him in the face, then he hit a Falcon Arrow on Jai for a nearfall at 8:00. Adonis hit a stunner off the ropes on King for a nearfall. Jai hit a top-rope doublestomp on Adonis, who was tied in the Tree of Woe. However, King immediately hit the Royal Flush twisting uranage for the pin on Jai Vidal. Good action.

4. Danny Limelight (FSW) defeated Mike Santana (HOG) via DQ in a title-vs.-title match at 14:55. Limelight has been FSW champion for 55 days, and Santana is the HOG champion, so I’m expecting a screwjob finish so they both retain. A feeling-out process early on, and Santana has a clear size advantage. Santana hit a springboard crossbody block at 3:00, and Danny bailed to the floor. Santana followed and hit a LOUD chop in front of the fans. In the ring, Santana hit the Three Amigos rolling suplexes, then a basement dropkick to the back for a nearfall at 5:00.

A commentator said the last time they fought, Santana won in “just a little over a minute in Jacksonville,” implying it was an AEW Dark taping. Danny hit some spin kicks. He hit a dropkick at 7:30 for a nearfall, then a DDT for a nearfall, and he kept control of the offense. Santana hit an enzuigiri and a stunner for a nearfall at 10:30. Santana hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Danny hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly for a nearfall at 12:00, then a dropkick on the knee and a running penalty kick, then a frogsplash for a nearfall, and they were both down.

Danny applied a rear-naked choke on the mat. They traded rollups and Danny hit a Pele Kick. Santana accidentally hit a clothesline on the ref at 14:00! Danny got his title belt, but Santana hit a DDT onto the belt and scored the pin! A new ref counted to three! New champion! Santana celebrated with both belts. BUT WAIT! The original ref has disqualified Santana for striking him with that clothesline. (I just saw this finish the other day.) The crowd started a “bullshit!” chant. The babyface commentator said “Mike Santana was robbed. He should be a double champion right now.” Exactly the outcome I expected going in, but it was a very good match.

5. Mazzerati (FSW) defeated Diamond Virago (HOG) at 10:12. Virago carried a title belt; I thought Megan Bayne won that belt at the last HOG show. Standing switches to open, and Mazzerati gave her a quick swat on the butt, which ticked Virago off. Mazzerati hit a spin kick to the back of the head for a nearfall at 3:00. Virago pushed her foot into Mazzerati’s throat. Mazzerati hit a jumping knee to the chin in the corner at 4:30. Virago hit a Lungblower move to the chin and got a nearfall.

They traded forearm strikes while on their knees. They stood up and traded hard chops, and Mazzerati hit a headbutt and a spinning back fist and some clotheslines. Mazzerati hit a clothesline to the back of the head for a nearfall at 7:30. Virago hit a swinging Flatliner faceplant for a nearfall. Mazzerati hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. Virago applied a chokehold on the mat, but Mazzerati escaped, and Mazzerati hit an axe kick to the back of the neck and scored the pin. I enjoyed this; it felt like they got genuinely angry a few times.

6. “The Mane Event” Midas Black and Jay Lyon (HOG) defeated “The Unguided” Matt Vandagriff and Damien Drake (FSW) at 14:46. A commentator said it is the first time in 11 months the Unguided have teamed in an FSW ring. Vandagriff has been training with NJPW and he’s a good talent. He opened against Midas, and Matt hit a huracanranas. Drake has shorter hair; he entered and hit some chops on Midas. Lyon entered and hit a standing moonsault at 3:00, and Midas hit a splash on Matt’s back. Matt slammed Lyon back-first on the ring apron, then Matt hit a flip dive to the floor on TME at 4:30. The Unguided began working over Midas in their corner.

Drake hit a slingshot senton for a nearfall at 6:30. The Unguided bent Midas backward on the turnbuckle and it looked painful! Matt hit a Death Valley Driver. Lyon finally got the hot tag at 10:00 and he hit a double clothesline and was fired up. He hit a double back suplex. Midas hit a stunner. Midas hit a 619 and a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall, but Matt pulled the ref from the ring. Midas dove through the ropes but he crashed onto Lyon at 12:00! In the ring, the Misguided slammed Midas and got a believable nearfall. They hit a Lethal Injection-and-German Suplex combo for a nearfall, but Lyon made the save. They got up and all four traded forearms. TME hit The Grand Finale (team X-Factor face plant) on Vandagriff and scored the pin! Good match.

7. Chris Bey (FSW) defeated Amazing Red (HOG) to retain the Mecca Grand Title at 17:28. They shook hands after the bell before locking up. Bey is bigger and easily shoved him to the mat, and he knocked Red down with a shoulder tackle. Red hit a flying forearm, deep armdrags, and a dive to the floor where they went over the guardrail and landed in the front row at 3:00, earning a “holy shit!” chant. Red hit some chops as they were surrounded by fans, and they brawled up the risers. They returned to ringside with Red hitting some loud chops. Bey dropped Red face-first on the ring apron and did a 619 move.

They got back into the ring, and Bey hit a kneedrop to the forehead for a nearfall at 7:00. Bey hit a European Uppercut. The commentators marveled that Red has been wrestling for 26 years and hasn’t slowed down. (There was a period of inactivity in there, but their point is right.) Bey tied him in a Gory Special. They began trading chops. Red hit a huracanrana and a satellite DDT for a nearfall at 10:30. Bey nailed a Brainbuster or a nearfall. Red hit a second-rope twisting Flatliner for a nearfall at 12:30. Bey hit a shotgun dropkick and he hit a Code Red on Amazing Red for a nearfall! The announcers had fun with that.

They fought on the ropes in the corner, and Red hit a second-rope Code Red for a believable nearfall at 15:00! We got a “this is awesome!” chant and rightfully so. They traded rollups for nearfalls. They got up and traded more chops. Bey hit a Superman Punch. Red hit a spin kick to the head. Bey knocked him down with a clothesline, then he hit the Art of Finesse (OsCutter stunner off the ropes) for the pin. That was a blast. “This is what the West Coast is all about; this is what FSW is all about,” a commentator said. The crowd chanted “Both these guys!” They hugged afterward.

* Bey got on the mic and asked the fans if they were entertained, and that got an applause. He asked them to continue supporting independent wrestling.

Final Thoughts: That Bey-Red match was fun and special. Red has done a handful of matches outside of New York this year, and every one of them has felt like a big deal. He really hasn’t lost a step; working a lighter schedule has allowed him to go all out when he does compete.

Unsurprisingly, Santana-Limelight was really good and earned second-best match. The screwy cop-out finish was expected when it was announced both titles were on the line. But the action was really good and I don’t mind the finish. TME-Unguided was a good tag match and takes a distant third.

I’ve seen a few FSW shows from this training center, but they’ve also held events at a downtown casino, and I hoped this event had been held there, just because it allows for a larger crowd. That said, I’m sure this was a sellout because it really didn’t look like they could fit more people into that tiny room.