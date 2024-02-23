TNA Impact results (2/22): Moore’s review of Moose, Eddie Edwards, and Brian Myers vs. Alex Shelley, Kushida, and Kevin Knight, Steve Maclin vs. Trent Seven, Ash By Elegance debuts

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,022)

Taped January 19, 2024 in Kissimmee, Florida at Osceola Heritage Park

Aired February 22, 2024 on AXS TV

Highlights from last week’s TNA Impact aired…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. Jade Chung was the ring announcer…

Entrances for the opening match took place. John Skyler cut a pre-match promo before Jason Hotch’s match. He noted that Chris Sabin will lose the X Division title for a record 10th time at No Surrender the next day, as well as losing to Jason Hotch’s two “good hands”…

1. TNA X Division Champion Chris Sabin vs. Jason Hotch (w/John Skyler) in a non-title match. Both men started of with some technical chain wrestling and test of strength moves. Sabin got a two count off a sunset flip and Russian Legsweep. This led to Hotch retreating for advice from Skyler. Hotch wrenched Sabin’s arm on the top rope and dragged him to ringside. Sabin ducked a chop to cause Hotch to inflict pain on himself by hitting the ringpost. Sabin caught Hotch with a PK from the apron.

Hotch regained control and got a two count off a backpack neckbreaker. Hotch worked on Sabin with methodical offense. Hotch got a two count off a neckbreaker. Hotch went back to the methodical offense. Sabin fought out of a straitjacket hold and hit Hotch with a leg lariat. Sabin backdropped Hotch after some strikes. Sabin caught Hotch with a corner Yakuza Kick and Tornado DDT for a good nearfall. Hotch reversed Sabin into a Chaos Theory for a nearfall.

Both men traded rollups with Hotch getting a good nearfall off a jackknife pin. Hotch hit Sabin with a superkick and got some advice from Skyler. Skyler gave Sabin a cheap shot when Hotch distracted the referee. Hotch accidentally hit Skyler with a suicide dive when Sabin escaped Skyler holding him in place. Sabin caught Hotch with a Plancha at ringside. Sabin caught Hotch with a Missile Dropkick and Cradle Shock for the victory.

Chris Sabin defeated Jason Hotch via pinfall in 9:37.

John’s Thoughts: A good match with Jason Hotch getting more offense and credibility than I would expect he would get given how, more often than not, he’s been utilized as a stepping stone in TNA. Sabin didn’t look weak either as he heads into his much anticipated match against Mustafa Ali (I usually don’t watch TNA Plus shows, but this is a match I’ll go out of my way to see). Another plus of this match was starting off the show with a singles X Division match. I hope TNA decides to do this more often rather than their homogeneous multi-man cruiserweight matches that would open the shows for years before 2016. Singles matches like this both awe the crowd, while offering storyline and character development.

After the match, the show cut to the latest Mustafa Ali political ad style promo. Ali said that in this flash point in time, the future of the TNA X Division hinges upon one choice. Ali said on one hand the TNA faithful have Chris Sabin, a ten time and most consistent TNA X Division Champion in TNA history; but to win the title ten times, he had to lose nine. Ali noted that while Sabin is consistant, his 9 losses show that he always buckles under pressure, leaving the fans without a leader to define the X Division’s identity.

Ali noted that on the other hand you have Mustafa Ali, a visionary, unfazed by the vision of change, a generational talent in the prime of his career who is ready and eager to revitalize the X Division. Ali said at No Surrender TNA must accept change and declare “In Ali We Trust”. Ali closed his ad by saying “I’m Mustafa Ali, and I approve this message”…

John’s Thoughts: Again, I’m not 100% sold on Ali’s slimy American Politician gimmick. In fact, I can see why 3 bookers (Vince, Hunter, and HBK) all quickly passed over this gimmick right after it’s jumpstart. It’s divisive, while also an uphill battle to make work. That said, for years since 205 Live, I do believe in the motto of “In Ali We Trust”, because of how creative and innovative he is (dating back to when he would film those DSLR promos about being a cop in Chicago, fighting against stereotypes). What I think Ali is going for here is a more nuanced and intellectually deep version of the tired old pro wrestling “vocational gimmick” (a la WWE in the early 90s). Hey, you never know, until you try, and if you don’t try, you might miss out on something wonderful. Again, I don’t see it yet, but I want Ali to turn me around.

The show cut to “The System”, Moose, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and Alicia Edwards, at the backstage promo set. They hyped up Moose’s “No Surrender Match” at No Surrender. Santino Marella showed up and noted that while the match is a No-DQ match at No Surrender, that only applies to the wrestlers in the ring, and anyone can lose the title and still have the title change hands if there is outside interference. Santino reiterated that he can do this because he’s the Director of Authority…

Chris Sabin cut a promo to hype his upcoming title defense against Mustafa Ali. For some reason, after Sabin left, the cameraperson paned over to a Mustafa Ali political flyer on the wall and held the shot for a few seconds…

Simon Gotch made his entrance wearing what looked like anarchist themed pre-match gear and a mask. His opponent was “already in the ring”. Before the bell could ring, “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander made his entrance in a tracksuit. Alexander took a headset and joined the commentary table. Tom Hannifan reminded Alexander that he can’t touch Gotch due to a no-contact clause in place that he and Gotch have before their match…

2. Simon Gotch vs. Jack Price. Gotch quickly dragged Price to the apron and gave him a Senton and various strikes. Gotch used a hesitation dropkick to send Price to ringside. Alexander recapped his feud against Gotch with the announcers, which dated back to when Alexander signed his Impact Wrestling contract after beating Gotch at a Destiny Pro Wrestling indie show.

Gotch hit Price with a Super Brainbuster and a Gotch Style Pile Driver for the visual pinfall. Gotch broke up his own pin, pointed at Alexander, and put Price in a crossface for the submission win.

Simon Gotch defeated Jack Price via submission in 2:25.

Gotch held on to the submission after the bell, and broke it up when Alexander stormed the ring to face off with him. Both men jawed a bit. Of course, there’s no contact due to the no-contact clause. Gotch struck a T pose and proudly backtracked up the ramp…

John’s Thoughts: Simple and effective stuff to give Gotch a W while also putting a bit of heel heat on him. A bit of Deja Vu for me, as the NXT show I reviewed this week had the exact same pin breakup into a crossface finish with Roxanne Perez.

Zack Gibson and James Drake were backstage for a promo to hype up potentially winning the tag team titles at No Surrender (interesting enough, Gibson did not drop his “soon to be recognized” catchphrase)…

A Big Kon vs. PCO hype package aired…

3. Steve Maclin (w/Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz) vs. Trent Seven (w/Mike Bailey). Maclin dominated at the onset with a side headlock takedown and shoulder block. Seven came back with a body slam and leg drop for a two count. Seven worked on Maclin with multiple stiff chops against the buckles. Maclin came back with a facebuster and lariat. Seven kicked out after Maclin’s float over Suplex. Maclin hit Seven with a diving elbow drop. Maclin worked on Seven with stiff chops heading into picture-in-picture.

Seven tried to rally back with right hands, but Maclin quickly ended that with a clothesline. Seven hulked out of a chinlock. Maclin ended another rally with a backbreaker. Seven staggered Maclin on the top rope with chops. Seven got a window of opportunity and moment of respite after a superplex. Both men traded strong style chops in the center of the ring. Seven hit Maclin with a DDT and dumped him to ringside wiht an uppercut. Wentz and Miguel tried to get in Seven’s face, but Mike Bailey hit The Rascalz with a Triangle Moonsault.

Seven hit Maclin and the Rascals with a Wisper of the Wind at ringside. Seven hit Maclin with the Seven Star Lariat for a nearfall. Seven hit Maclin with a sitout Body Slam for a nearfall. Seven peppered Maclin in the back of the neck with slaps. The Rascalz swarmed the ring and were dumped to ringside by Seven and Bailey. Maclin put Seven in a Tree of Woe and hit Seven with a Spear. Maclin hit Seven with a Dirty Deeds DDT for the win.

Steve Maclin defeated Trent Seven via pinfall in 15:01.

John’s Thoughts: A nice snug and hard hitting match. Even though babyface Seven as a singles wrestler is boring, he’s pretty damn good in the ring. As a babyface, Seven comes off as “Tyler Bate’s non-blood dad” in a way, and it’s tough to shake that. He did have a strong run at the end of NXT UK as the top heel of the promotion, so I hope he goes in that direction sooner rather than later. Maclin’s contract is reportedly coming up, so his future is interesting. If I were TNA I would lock this valuable guy up, but of course TNA’s future is nebulous due to the whole D’Amore exit. I would think WWE would bring him back with open arms and a push, especially after Maclin was released due to his tag partner, former TNA TV Champ Gunner, acting like a hateful ass. Maclin has publically denounced Gunner by the way which I was happy to hear.

Gisele Shaw was holding her giant red X backstage where she was about to cut a promo to hype her match against Jordynne Grace. Gail Kim interrupted and praised Shaw for dumping Jai Vidal and Savannah Evans from her act, but berated her for being unprofessional about it. Shaw said she’ll beat Jordynne Grace at No Surrender without anyone’s help or advice. Kim responded with a sarcastic “you’re welcome”…

Eric Young was shown heading to the ring, wearing his usual Dr. Doom costume (for some reason, he wears either a Dr. Doom or Iron Man mask before his matches)…

Trent Seven and Mike Bailey cut a promo backstage where they challenged the Rascalz to a tag team match at No Surrender. Trent Seven is calling their team “Speedball Mountain”…

John’s Thoughts: Soooooo… Tyler Bate grew up and went to college (Chase U in fact); leaving Trent Seven to adopt a new son in Mike Bailey from a Canadian orphanage? I guess Trent Seven just likes being a loving dad?

Eric Young made his entrance in his ring gear. Frankie Kazarian stayed at the stage and said that it looks like Young wants to fight rather than have a face-to-face talk. Kazarian said since Young wants to fight, he’ll have Young wrestle against one of the “ghosts” of his past. Former Sanity member Big Damo (a.k.a. Killian Dain) made his entrance. Tom Hannifan said “these men left their ‘sanity’ behind years ago as brothers”…

4. Eric Young vs. Big Damo. Damo tossed around EY and planted him with a Uranage and Senton for a two count. Damo fishooked Young a bit. Kazarian watched the match on a backward chair. Damo put Young in a bow and arrow stretch. Young sidestepped Damo and rallied with tackles. Young hit Damo with a Death Valley Driver for a two count. Damo came back with a chokebomb and crossbody for a two count. Young staggered Damo on the top rope with a right hand and hit him with a superplex. Young hit Damo with a pile driver for the win.

Eric Young defeated Frankie Kazarian via pinfall in 4:45.

Young took the mic and told Kaz that he doesn’t understand what’s going on or what’s going through Frankie’s head. Young said he knows what is going in his own head, and it’s bad news for Kazarian. Young asked Kazarian to drag his pretty boy ass to No Surrender to close the segment…

John’s Thoughts: Cool to see Big Damo back. Sad that it was only for what felt like a cameo appearance. Not sure why we haven’t seen him prominently after WWE because the guy is very talented and very athletic for a big man. Hunter seemed to really like him in NXT so I’m also surprised he hasn’t surfaced back in WWE. Last I seen of him he was doing things with Mace and Mansoor on their YouTube channel. Here’s hoping he lands somewhere. Looking forward to Young vs. Kazarian, the battle of TNA originals.

Tasha Steelz cut a promo backstage to hype up her rubber match against Xia Brookside on next week’s Impact..

Jody Threat and Dani Luna were chatting backstage where they talked about coming after whoever leaves No Surrender as Knockouts Tag Champions. Threat ended the promo by saying “that’s not just a promise, that’s a threat”…

Destiny Pro Wrestling promotor George Iceman was in the ring with Ash by Elegance’s presumed enhancement opponent. Iceman yelled at “Savannah Thorne” to get the hell out of the ring so he could introduce Ash by Elegance. After an intro, Ash by Elegance (f.k.a. Dana Brooke) made her entrance…

5. Ash by Elegance vs. Savannah Thorne. Ash quickly slammed Thorne on the mat and then pummeled Thorne with strikes in the corner, with the ref threatening to DQ her. Ash hit Thorne with a wasteland slam and handstand splash. Ash then dared Thorne to punch her, and no sold the shots. Ash choked Thorne with a boot and followed up with a flip into an elbow. Ash hit Thorne with a Swanton Bomb for the win. Rehwoldt noted that Ash calls the move rareified air.

Ash by Elegance defeated Savannah Thorne via pinfall in 2:07.

Jade Chung was interrupted by George Iceman, who annonced Ash’s win…

The System were shown heading to the ring…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Good debut from Ash with Ash picking up from where she left off in NXT, showing a bit more of a mean streak than we’re use to seeing from the plucky Dana Brooke. In fact, she looked better here than most of her WWE matches where she was improving, but still a bit rough. People need to stop in calling this a Toni Storm ripoff. It’s not. In fact, it’s closer to Tenille Dashwood’s Emmalina influencer gimmick. The problem with Tenille, was she could never really translate her real life influncer-ness into a wrestling character, whereas Ash looks like she’s doing a way better job at that. Looking forward to see how she develops and if she can be the latest former WWE star to successfully reinvent themself.

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rhewoldt checked in on commentary. Hannifan plugged TNA Plus. Hannifan was then cut off by George Iceman, who made sure to announce that Ash by Elegance has just left the building. Hannifan raised an eyebrow and looked annoyed. Rehwoldt said everyone really had to know that Ash has left the building…

The System made their entrance first. Kevin Knight, Kushida, and Alex Shelley then made their entrance with Kushida and Knight dressed up as Back to the Future…[c]

6. “The System” Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers, and TNA World Champion Moose (w/Alisha Edwards) vs. Kushida, Kevin Knight, and Alex Shelley. Shelley went for an early crossface on Moose but Mosoe quickly got to the ropes. After Moose got a bit of a rally, Shelley shoved Moose into the buckle a few times. Myers tagged in and dragged down Shelley in a side headlock. Shelley then hyper extended Brian’s shoulder. Knight tagged in and wrenched on Brian’s shoulder.

The face team used tags to then cut the ring in half on Eddie once he tagged in. Eddie raked Kushida’s eyes. Knight blind tagged in and caught Myers with a crossbody. Knight then hit Eddie with a dive after Kushida hit him with a drop toehold. Knight and Kushida then went back to cut the ring in half on Eddie. Eddie chopped Kushida and tagged in Moose. Both men traded strikes. Moose dumped Kushida to ringside after a big boot. The show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]

Kushida dumped Myers and Eddie to ringside. Eddie and Myers tripped Knight and Shelley to prevent a hot tag. The heels cut the ring in half with Alisha getting cheap shots in when the ref was distracted. Kushida got a window of opportunity after hitting Moose with a Tanaka Punch. Shelley tagged in and cleaned house. Shellep put Myers in a Border City Stretch. Eddie tried to break it up, but was put on top of Myers for the submission. Moose broke it up, but was dumped to ringside and hit by Shelley’s baseball slide.

Shelley wrenched both Eddie’s and Brian’s shoulders. Kushida tagged in and hit Eddie with a back elbow. Kushida hit Eddie with a Tanaka punch. Kushida hit Myers with a seated senton. Shelley held Eddie in place so Kushida could hit him with a moonsault. Moose shoved Knight into Kushida to break the pin on Eddie. Eddie and Kushida took each other out with kicks. Knight and Moose tagged in. Knight hit Moose with a high dropkick and leap up Frankensteiner.

Knight reversed a uranage into an armdrag on Moose. Moose blocked a flip dive. Knight reversed a power bomb into a huracanrana. Knight took down Eddie with a dropkick and took down Myers with a dive. Knight hit Moose with a suicide dive. Knight reversed Moose’s Uranage. Knight hit Moose with a Code Red. Myers broke up the pin. Kushida and SHelley hit Myers with the Machine Gun Muta combo. The Time Splitters hit Myers and Edwards with stereo planchas. Knight took down Moose with a flag kick. Knight was distracted taking down Edwards and Myers off the apron, which allowed Moose to hit Knight with a spear for the win.

The System defeated Kevin Knight, Kushida, and Alex Shelley via pinfall in 18:26.

Both teams brawled. Shelley put Moose in a crossface. Myers and Eddie dragged Moose to ringside. The face team stood tall to close the show…

John’s Thoughts: A very entertaining six person tag that was given almost the entire last half hour with picture-in-picture. Knight and Shelley have had long tag team tenures with Kushida, so their chemistry is very understandable. Knight in particular had his best showing in Impact yet! The heels did a good job here too. That said, “The Sytem” continue to feel like a bad mid-card faction with Moose as a weak champion. Not “vulnerable” weak, but undercooked weak (or “overcooked” given how it felt like Moose has done everything there is to do in TNA). I still feel like they are trying to shove The System down our throats, when it would have made more sense to come into the TNA rebrand with Shelley as champ, while maybe doing a story to develop The System (they just showed up outta nowhere. This was another downside of TNA going in canned-footage mode for months).

This week’s show is definitely a good show to go out of your way to see if you want good, logical, and entertaining pro wrestling. Notably the bookend matches were good, but there was also the solid Maclin vs. Seven match along with a nice Big Damo cameo in the middle of the show. Heck, Ash by Elegance looked pretty decent too. The funny and even scary thing is, we have no idea how TNA is going to look next week. This was the last of their canned footage under loved booker Scott D’Amore. I really pray that we don’t hit another dark time in TNA. As someone who’s reviewed the show since 2016 for dot net, and someone who has watched TNA since they started, I wouldn’t be surprised if they do fall back. Again, I pray that they don’t though. Can this company catch a break once?