2/28 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Barnett’s review of John Cena’s return, Goldberg’s first appearance since winning the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Super ShowDown

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox

Aired live on February 28, 2020 from Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

The show began with Goldberg announced as the new Universal Champion to a mixed response. He made his way to the ring with the Universal Championship slung over his shoulder, and soaked in the reaction before taking a microphone in hand. The boo birds started after the music died down. Golderg told the crowd not to be mistaken. It’s not about who was last….it’s all about who’s next. He stared up the ramp, and Roman Reigns music hit. Goldberg, now sweating profusely, gave a primal shout as Roman Reigns walked out onto the ramp.

Roman stared daggers at Goldberg, who stood his ground in the ring. Reigns slapped some hands at ringside and made his way into the ring. Both men shared a stare down. Roman was mostly cheered in contrast to Goldberg, which I imagine was the point of the title change in the first place. Reigns grabbed a microphone and paced around the ring. He got in close to Goldberg before telling him that he was next. They went back to stare down mode before Roman walked away. Roman mouthed that this was his yard, and Goldberg said he can’t wait.

The announce team plugged John Cena’s return to Boston, and to the show that made him famous. We got a brief video that showcased Cena’s debut challenge to Kurt Angle…[c]

My Take: I think WWE got the reaction they wanted with the title change. The crowd was cheering Reigns and mixed towards Goldberg. Had they gone with Roman vs. The Fiend, it probably would have been the opposite. I’m in agreement with those who said they squandered what they had with Bray Wyatt, but they did that as soon as they halted his character development by giving him the Universal Championship.



