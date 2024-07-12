What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The brand’s Money in the Bank fallout show

July 12, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Money in the Bank winner Tiffany Stratton appears

-Michin vs. Nia Jax

-Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews vs. Angel and Berto

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Worcester, Massachusetts at DCU Center. Jake Barnett has the night off, so join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

