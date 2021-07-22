Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s Slammiversary fallout show, classic pay-per-view airing today

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches for tonight’s television show.

-Jay White appears.

-Mickie James appears.

-Rosemary and Havok vs. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz for the Knockouts Tag Titles.

-Ace Austin and Madman Fulton vs. David Finlay and Juice Robinson.

-Brian Myers, Sam Beale, and Tenille Dashwood vs. Matt Cardona, Jake Something, and Chelsea Green.

-Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show will focus on Kenny Omega at 9CT/10ET. AXS will also air Bound For Glory 2017 this afternoon at 2CT/3ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available shortly after the episodes air. My Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews are available every Friday.