AEW Dynamite preview: The latest lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho

-Kazuchika Okada, Matthew Jackson, and Nicholas Jackson vs. Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, and Konosuke Takeshita

-Mariah May and Serena Deeb vs. Yuka Sakazaki and Queen Aminata

-Ricochet vs. The Beast Mortos

-Jon Moxley appears live

-Hangman Page speaks

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania at Mohegan Sun Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews of Dynamite are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).